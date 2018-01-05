Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

Press coverage about Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Roadhouse earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.4121306799848 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH ) traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $57.16. 929,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,475. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $4,040.00, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $66,118.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $10,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,908,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,671,521.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,963 shares of company stock worth $10,464,850. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

