TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 38,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGO. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut shares of TeraGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $62.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TeraGo (TGO) Shares Up 2.3%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/terago-tgo-shares-up-2-3.html.

TeraGo Company Profile

Terago Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides businesses across Canada with data and voice communications services, data center colocation and hosting services through its approximately seven data centers, as well as cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) computing and storage solutions. With respect to its data and voice communications services, the Company owns and operates a carrier-grade, MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS)-enabled fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network in Canada targeting businesses that require Internet access and data connectivity services.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.