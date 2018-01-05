Press coverage about Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenax Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 42.1146055652415 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ TENX) remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,500. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $13.33, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/tenax-therapeutics-tenx-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market. The Company’s main product is levosimendan. Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.