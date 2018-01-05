Telkonet, Inc. (TKOI) Director Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Director Peter T. Kross purchased 200,000 shares of Telkonet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,555. Telkonet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Telkonet had a net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc (Telkonet) provides EcoSmart Platform of intelligent automation solutions to support the Internet of Things. The Company’s business is based on two synergistic divisions: EcoSmart Energy Management Technology (EcoSmart division) and EthoStream High Speed Internet Access (HSIA) Network (EthoStream division).

