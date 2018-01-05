Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (TIK) Major Shareholder Vincent J. Dowling, Jr. Buys 5,775 Shares

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) major shareholder Vincent J. Dowling, Jr. acquired 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $15,765.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN TIK) traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 35,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,300. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. The Company has two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The Company’s Avionics Government segment consists primarily of the design, manufacture and sale of test equipment to the United States and foreign Governments and militaries either directly or through distributors.

