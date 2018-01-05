TBC Bank Group (TBCG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.74) target price on the stock.
TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) traded down GBX 54 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,656 ($22.14). The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,939. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,376 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,904 ($25.46). The stock has a market cap of $869.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.56.
In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,625 ($21.73), for a total transaction of £73,125 ($97,773.77). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,588 shares of company stock worth $55,735,173.
About TBC Bank Group
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.