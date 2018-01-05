T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2017 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Macquarie raised T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,410.00, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.55%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $629,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,020.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,620 shares of company stock worth $3,068,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

