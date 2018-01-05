Susan F. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,094.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 77,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,307. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.84, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 36.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Quanex Building Products

