Susan F. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,094.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 77,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,307. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.84, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 36.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.
NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Quanex Building Products
