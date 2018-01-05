SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Vantiv Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VNTV)

Vantiv Inc (NYSE:VNTV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Vantiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vantiv from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of Vantiv ( NYSE VNTV ) traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,367. Vantiv has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Vantiv had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vantiv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,320,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,706,000 after buying an additional 492,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vantiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,823,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,656 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Vantiv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,645,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,893,000 after acquiring an additional 128,308 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vantiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,248,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vantiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

