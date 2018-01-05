SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.71 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 42,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,257. The company has a market capitalization of $417.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

