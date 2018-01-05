Summit Materials (SUM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Summit Materials ( NYSE SUM ) traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,530.67, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.93 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Charles Rauh sold 26,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $825,520.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damian John Murphy sold 115,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,654,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,392. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Materials (SUM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/summit-materials-sum-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.