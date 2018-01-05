Starz Acquisition (STRZA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ:STRZA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starz Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0491384811742 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Starz Acquisition (STRZA) traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 6,088,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.07. Starz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Starz Acquisition Company Profile

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

