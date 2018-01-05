Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.
Starbucks (SBUX) traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 2,477,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,767. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $84,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $3,214,662.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,662.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
