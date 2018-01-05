Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Starbucks (SBUX) traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 2,477,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,767. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $84,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $3,214,662.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,662.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

