Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $271,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $200,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $271,980.00.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ STMP) traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The stock has a market cap of $3,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Stamps.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 414,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 379,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

