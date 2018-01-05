Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Receives GBX 5,876.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,876.25 ($78.57).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPX. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($87.31) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.22) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.22) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 5,600 ($74.88) price target on the stock.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) traded up GBX 70 ($0.94) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,685 ($76.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,210. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($55.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,995 ($80.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,180.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,211.86.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.
