Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Receives GBX 5,876.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,876.25 ($78.57).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPX. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($87.31) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.22) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.22) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 5,600 ($74.88) price target on the stock.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) traded up GBX 70 ($0.94) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,685 ($76.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,210. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($55.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,995 ($80.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,180.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,211.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/spirax-sarco-engineering-plc-spx-receives-gbx-5876-25-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,477 ($59.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,477.41 ($1,975.41). Also, insider Neil H. Daws sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,860 ($78.35), for a total value of £70,320 ($94,023.27).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.