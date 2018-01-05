Sony (SNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Sony’s shares have outperformed the industry. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history with three strong beats over the trailing four quarters. Robust sales of its flagship gaming product, PlayStation (PS), have boosted its top line over the past few quarters. Also, the spectacular performance of the company’s Semiconductor business is proving to be a solid profit churner. Sony raised the revenue guidance for fiscal 2017, buoyed by positive industry trends. This apart, Sony’s diligent restructuring efforts to streamline business structure have boosted operating performance. On the flip side, high costs in relation to transfer of the battery business, stiff competition in multiple product lines and negative effect from foreign currency translations are likely to remain major headwinds.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.84 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Sony from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sony from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sony from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of Sony ( SNE ) traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sony has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $59,240.00, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 821,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

