Sonic (SONC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SONC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sonic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Sonic (NASDAQ SONC) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 2,260,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,467. Sonic has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.63, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sonic had a net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sonic will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 3,670 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $103,530.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,061,699 shares in the company, valued at $29,950,528.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,587 shares of company stock worth $4,537,647. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Sonic during the second quarter valued at $27,984,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sonic by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 408,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter valued at $7,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 296,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sonic by 406.0% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 234,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

