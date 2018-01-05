Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact W. R. Berkley (WRB) Share Price

Headlines about W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8962799055644 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of W. R. Berkley ( NYSE WRB ) traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 359,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,177. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8,460.00, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

