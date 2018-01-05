Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SEA (SE) Stock Price

News articles about SEA (NYSE:SE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEA earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.8797922862548 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA (NYSE SE) traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 703,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sea-se-stock-price.html.

About SEA

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.