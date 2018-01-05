Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Stock Price

Headlines about Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Staffing 360 Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0199322310938 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 169,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

