Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MagneGas (MNGA) Stock Price

Press coverage about MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MagneGas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2079615363937 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MagneGas (NASDAQ MNGA) traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.41. MagneGas has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. MagneGas had a negative net margin of 371.23% and a negative return on equity of 277.02%. research analysts forecast that MagneGas will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MagneGas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin Pollack acquired 108,334 shares of MagneGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $31,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,813 shares in the company, valued at $38,225.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions.

