Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Questar (STR) Share Price

Headlines about Questar (NYSE:STR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Questar earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4290157101533 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Questar (NYSE:STR) remained flat at $$25.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Questar has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $4,400.00, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Dominion Questar Corp, formerly Questar Corporation, is an integrated natural gas holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries is principally engaged in three lines of business, which include Questar Gas Company (Questar Gas), which provides retail natural gas distribution in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho; Wexpro Company (Wexpro), which develops and produces natural gas from cost-of-service reserves for Questar Gas customers, and Questar Pipeline Company, which operates interstate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities in the western the United States and provides other energy services.

