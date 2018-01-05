News articles about ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACM Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.9735101712958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ ACMR) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-acm-research-acmr-share-price.html.

Acm Research, Inc develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers uses in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The Company’s Ultra C equipment is designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface, even at an advanced process node (the minimum line width on a chip) of 22 nanometers (nm) or less.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.