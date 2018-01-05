Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Thai Fund (TTF) Share Price

Headlines about Thai Fund (NYSE:TTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thai Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2413286770655 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Thai Fund (NYSE TTF) opened at $11.11 on Friday. Thai Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 90,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,843.

About Thai Fund

The Thai Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of companies organized under the laws of the Kingdom of Thailand. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and integrates top-down sector allocation and bottom-up stock selection with a growth bias.

