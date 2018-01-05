Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF) Share Price

Media coverage about Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lions Gate Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6585789519007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:
- The Weinstein Company Nearing Sale for Less Than $500 Million (slashfilm.com)
- Weinstein Co. closing in on sale of studio for less than $500 million (marketwatch.com)
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
- How Hollywood aims to change its culture of sexual harassment – MarketWatch (marketwatch.com)
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.