Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF) Share Price

Media coverage about Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lions Gate Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6585789519007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-lions-gate-entertainment-lgf-share-price.html.

Lions Gate Entertainment ( NYSE:LGF ) opened at $31.04 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.