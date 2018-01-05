Headlines about Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lightbridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 44.9473109474623 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lightbridge (LTBR) traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 807,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,700. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightbridge had a negative return on equity of 140.03% and a negative net margin of 1,505.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lightbridge (LTBR) Share Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-lightbridge-ltbr-share-price.html.

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.