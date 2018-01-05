Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Summit Materials (SUM) Stock Price

News coverage about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.1770354464798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Summit Materials (SUM) traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 1,144,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,075. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $3,580.00 and a PE ratio of 46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $634.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Douglas Charles Rauh sold 26,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $825,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,392 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

