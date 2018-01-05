Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Summit Materials (SUM) Stock Price

News coverage about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.1770354464798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Summit Materials (SUM) traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 1,144,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,075. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $3,580.00 and a PE ratio of 46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $634.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Douglas Charles Rauh sold 26,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $825,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,392 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.