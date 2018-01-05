Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canon (CAJ) Stock Price

News coverage about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canon earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.6399823106274 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 370,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,700. Canon has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $41,443.98, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

