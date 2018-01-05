Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price

News articles about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6863898550872 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,790.00, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $591,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $65,259.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,566 shares of company stock worth $14,190,668 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

