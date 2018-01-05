Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust (KSM) Stock Price

News stories about DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.407395761799 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust (KSM) opened at $11.89 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municiple Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund intends to invest at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

