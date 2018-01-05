Soligenix (SNGX) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been given a $5.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Shares of Soligenix (SNGX) traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 65,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.17. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 90.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.81%. analysts expect that Soligenix will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Spa Essetifin acquired 293,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $622,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/soligenix-sngx-pt-set-at-5-00-by-maxim-group-2.html.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.