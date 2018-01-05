Societe Generale Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Societe Generale set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($98.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($98.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($96.43) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. equinet set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($107.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.52 ($88.72).

Shares of Hugo Boss (BOSS) opened at €72.70 ($86.55) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €54.57 ($64.96) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($96.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $5,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrens fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

