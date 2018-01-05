SMITH(DS) (DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMITH(DS) (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SMIT (OTCMKTS:DITHF) remained flat at $$6.90 during trading on Friday. SMIT has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

