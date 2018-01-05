Smart Sand (SND) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SND. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Smart Sand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on Smart Sand and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Smart Sand (SND) traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 920,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.57 and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 259.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 46.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 353,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 10.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 51.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,205,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

