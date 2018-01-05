Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) SVP Sells $1,881,982.70 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Kiwan Kim sold 52,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $1,881,982.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. 371,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $790.21 and a P/E ratio of 64.09.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Smart Global to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smart Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smart Global to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

