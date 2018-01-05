Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Receives $65.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $66.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. 2,140,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,750. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,450.00, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

