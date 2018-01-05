Short Interest in The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Decreases By 33.2%

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,523 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 841,689 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 29.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

The Rubicon Project ( RUBI ) opened at $1.99 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $99.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

