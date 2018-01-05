Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Increases By 75.4%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,332 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 755,130 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $787.63, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $257,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,270.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Crowley sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $124,359.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $625,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

