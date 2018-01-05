Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Issues Earnings Results

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.32 million. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of Shiloh Industries (SHLO) traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $7.41. 749,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,575. The stock has a market cap of $197.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

In other Shiloh Industries news, Director Jean Brunol sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $105,659.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shiloh Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

WARNING: “Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Issues Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/shiloh-industries-shlo-issues-earnings-results.html.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The Company operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The Company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.