Seed Iv L. P. Israel Sells 27,020 Shares of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Stock

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 27,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,975,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) opened at $2.41 on Friday. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 24.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 399,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 225,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

