Seagate Technology (STX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Seagate Technology earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern's scale.

Seagate Technology (STX) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 2,183,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,420.00, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 95.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 15,089 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $585,302.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Brace sold 5,403 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $198,776.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,608.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,481 shares of company stock worth $1,655,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

