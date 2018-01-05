Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 1,871,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,740.00, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 38,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,956.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $372,618.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $745,181.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 140.9% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $204,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

