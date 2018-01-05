Sanchez Production Partners (SNMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Production Partners LP is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and other integrated assets. The company’s reserve primarily located in the Cherokee Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas, the Woodford Shale in the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma, the Central Kansas Uplift in Kansas ,Texas and Louisiana. Sanchez Production Partners LP, formerly known as Sanchez Production Partners LLC, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP ) opened at $12.55 on Friday. Sanchez Production Partners has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $164.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorkville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Production Partners by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC now owns 256,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC boosted its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC now owns 393,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

About Sanchez Production Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, formerly Sanchez Production Partners LP, is focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. The Company operates through two segments: the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, and the midstream business, which includes the Catarina gathering system.

