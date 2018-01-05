Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter (SZGPY) opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/salzgitter-szgpy-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.