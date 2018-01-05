Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 194,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The company has a market capitalization of $688.12, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $85.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.20 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kevin W. Toomy sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Janet Henry sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 343,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,456.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,404 shares of company stock worth $912,331. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,469,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 622,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 227.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 539,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,287,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,252,000 after buying an additional 389,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

