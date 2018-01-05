RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 620 ($8.29) to GBX 640 ($8.56) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RSA has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital Group restated a sell rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 745 ($9.96) to GBX 736 ($9.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 655 ($8.76) to GBX 663 ($8.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 652.67 ($8.73).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 625.60 ($8.36). 2,052,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. The company has a market cap of $6,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 5,687.27. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 556.17 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.99).

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

