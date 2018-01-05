Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,947.38 in Stock

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,947.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 300 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $660.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 11,622 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 100 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $217.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 9,490 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $20,783.10.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 11,800 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $25,606.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 6,500 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $14,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 19,287 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $43,974.36.

On Thursday, October 26th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 600 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $1,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 490 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $1,063.30.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 900 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $1,989.00.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213. Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Hawaiian Orchards had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. is a producer, marketer and distributor of macadamia nut-based products. The Company operates in two segments: orchards and branded products. The orchards segment includes the Company’s orchard, farming and processing operations. The branded products segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of branded products and the sale of processed kernel.

