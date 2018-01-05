Rockhopper Exploration Plc (RKH) Insider Acquires £153.72 in Stock

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Stewart MacDonald bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($205.54).

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (RKH) opened at GBX 21.96 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 and a P/E ratio of -1,098.00. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.75 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.88 ($0.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Rockhopper Exploration plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The Company operates through three segments, which include the oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands, and the Greater Mediterranean region, as well as its corporate activities centered in the United Kingdom.

