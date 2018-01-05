Robert J. Dwyer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (BMNM) Stock

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Director Robert J. Dwyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS BMNM) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.64. Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The principal and interest payments of these MBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), and are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans.

