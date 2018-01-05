Riet Gerald Gleeson Van Purchases 594 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Riet Gerald Gleeson Van bought 594 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $17,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Riet Gerald Gleeson Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Riet Gerald Gleeson Van bought 754 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $17,063.02.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Riet Gerald Gleeson Van bought 779 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,130.21.

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,833. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. BidaskClub lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

